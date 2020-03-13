Children’s Museum of Indianapolis plans 2-week closure in response to coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will close for two weeks–from March 14 through March 28–in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to museum officials, the move is in response to Gov. Holcomb’s request to limit gatherings to 250 people or fewer. The museum will re-evaluate the situation over the next two weeks.

“While we have had no presumptive or confirmed cases of coronavirus at the Museum, we have made this decision out of an abundance of caution to protect the visitors, staff, volunteers, and the community at large, whose safety and well-being are our top priorities,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Patchen, the museum’s president and CEO. “Health and safety is our top priority in everything we do.”

The museum will postpone the reopening of “Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience.” The museum’s preschool will also close temporarily, and all programs and events that were scheduled to take place through March 28, 2020 will be postponed.

Visitors who’ve bought tickets can apply the full value of the ticket to the purchase of a new ticket of equal or greater value through Dec. 31, 2020. For more information, call the museum’s Customer Service Center at 800-820-6214 or email customerservice@childrensmuseum.org.