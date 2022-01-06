Children’s Museum hosts free clinic for flu, COVID vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS — The Riley Hospital for Children is partnering with the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to put on a free vaccine clinic Thursday evening.

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., families can go to the museum for both the flu and COVID vaccine with no appointment required.

Riley Hospital’s Associate Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. John Christenson says right now it’s important to get people vaccinated — the sooner the better to prevent hospitalizations. Especially considering a recent rise in flu cases, and in some instances, people getting both the flu and COVID.

“Imagine the burden that puts on the hospital system if we start now having hospitalizations due to influenza in addition to COVID. And we’re seeing that as well with the complications that come from those infections,” Dr. Christenson said.

They’ve done these clinics throughout the pandemic with flu vaccines and expanded to COVID vaccines when children became eligible.

Dr. Christenson says they’ve seen more cases of flu in the community on top of the recent surge in COVID hospitalization in children, making it critical to get vaccinated against both illnesses.

“I think the most important thing parents need to realize is that this is an opportunity to protect their families, their loved ones. And if they are in need for a vaccine themselves, they can bring the children as well as themselves to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Christenson.

They will provide Pfizer shots for children 5 to 11, Pfizer shots for those 12 and older, Pfizer booster for those eligible 16 and older and flu shots for anyone 6 months and older.

There will be museum activities for children to enjoy without having to get a ticket, but tickets are only 6 dollars as part of the first Thursday special.

To those who come for the COVID vaccine, they will have to wait 15 minutes after to be monitored. They will be able to take part in the free activities while they wait.

Masks are required for everyone.