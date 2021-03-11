Changes to guidelines for visiting Hoosiers in long-term care facilities

INDIANAPOLIS — There is now new guidance on visiting loved ones in long-term care facilities announced during the governor’s address Wednesday.

This comes as we’ve seen a sharp decrease in COVID-19 cases and deaths from these locations.

One of the newest recommendations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, says nursing home residents who are fully vaccinated against the virus can get hugs again from loved ones. Wearing masks and sanitizing hands before and after hugs is still recommended.

“These vulnerable Hoosiers have born a huge burden of this pandemic. From the number of cases to the number of deaths to the social isolation that has resulted in visitor restriction,” said Dr. Kristina Box with the state health department.

In the new guidance from the governor’s team, residents don’t need to quarantine if they leave the facility for a trip or visit that’s less than 24 hours.

In addition, facilities must now allow indoor visits for counties with less than 10 percent positivity or lower and at facilities with no new cases in the past 14 days.

They also increased the time for visits from four hours to eight hours during the week and some on the weekends.

“As we continue to get more vaccines in arms, my hope is that we able to further open these facilities so that families can be reunited and spend precious time with their loved ones. Please help us get there by getting any one of the vaccines available as soon as you’re eligible.”

These changes come as we’ve seen a major decrease in cases and deaths at these facilities.

December saw more than 5,300 cases. While February was down to 665.

Deaths went from 1,447 in December to 227 in February.

“While we are grateful that these numbers are declining, this remains a sobering statistic that shows just how much this virus preys on our most vulnerable Hoosiers. Our elderly residents have also struggled with isolation due to visitation restrictions that were designed to prevent the introduction of new cases into long term facilities,” Dr. Box said.