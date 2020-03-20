Central, southern Indiana Goodwill stores closing to customers; donations still accepted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The coronavirus pandemic prompted Goodwill to announce temporary store closures Friday, but says donations will still be accepted.

The closures are for stores in central and southern Indiana. While the sales floors are closed, donations will still be accepted for now.

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana’s Retail Store sales floors will be closed to shoppers, effective Friday, March 20, and until further notice. *We will continue to accept donations during limited hours of 10 a.m.- 6 p.m... pic.twitter.com/JItJvGu7fE — GoodwillIndy (@GoodwillIndy) March 20, 2020

You can drop off unwanted items between 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Goodwill employees will unload items from cars so donors will not need to exit their vehicles.

You can continue shopping through their website. You can even shop locally by adding Indianapolis or other Indiana cities as a search filter.