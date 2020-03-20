Carmel closes hazardous waste disposal center, public golf course, clarifies travel order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. -- Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard on Thursday ordered the closure of a Carmel golf course and a hazardous waste disposal center in an effort to reduce the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Brookshire Golf Club is closed except for those who wish to walk the course, the City of Carmel said.

The city’s household hazardous waste disposal cite on Range Line Road is closed as well.

Carmel officials said additional steps may be taken to continue to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Carmel also clarified the travel order and emergency declaration made Wednesday to let residents know that traveling to give blood is crucial, as blood supplies dwindle amid the coronavirus outbreak.

To address some additional questions that have been raised, Carmel added the following to their emergency order:

“All persons utilizing a public trail or multi-use path, or visiting a public park, are permitted to travel to and from these facilities and to exit their vehicles in order to make use of them, provided that proper “social distancing” protocols are followed when doing so.”

Mayor Jim Brainard released the following statement regarding travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

“Our hope is that our residents in Carmel will use their common sense and do the right thing when it comes to making unnecessary trips that could expose them to social interactions that we are trying to prevent. We must realize that there is no greater civil liberty than the freedom to live without fear that someone you encounter might be the bearer of a virus that will take away your ability to enjoy good health and safety. We need to be diligent and take these matters seriously in order to stop the spread of this deadly virus.” Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard

