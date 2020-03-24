Carmel closes city hall due to coronavirus; city business continues online, over phone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. -- Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard announced Monday that Carmel City Hall will close to the public until further notice starting Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The city says business will continue through online resources or over the phone.

Public meetings will take place under the guidance of Governor Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order.

“It is unfortunate that we have to take these drastic measures to protect our residents, businesses and our city employees. I do want to emphasize that only the building is closed, the business of the city continues. The closure of the public facility further supports the Executive Orders I have issued regarding Staying Safe at Home, which were intended to better reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This directive also helps fulfil Governor Holcomb’s new order for Hoosiers to stay at home for a period of not less than two weeks. It is important that we continue the work of the city in as safe a way possible.” Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard

There are resources online at Carmel's COVID-19 page.

