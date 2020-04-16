Carmel Clay Parks & Rec to furlough over 400 employees

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation announced Wednesday it will furlough 471 employees because the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to incoming revenue.

The furlough is effective April 18, according to CCPR, and will include 24 full-time positions and nearly all part-time positions. CCPR says it will continue to pay regular contributions toward health insurance for full-time staff.

“The realities we face during these unprecedented times require us to make some very difficult decisions. Decisions I sincerely wish we did not have to make. It is our hope, and we remain optimistic, that the furlough is temporary and we can bring our people back as soon as possible,” said Michael Klitzing, director of parks and recreation. “While I cannot predict when things will get back to normal, or what the new normal will look like, I do know we will get through this. When we do, the programs and services Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation provides will be even more important for our community.”

CCPR says since March 12, most programs and services have been mandated by an executive order from the governor to temporarily cease operations.

Resources such as access to an Employee Assistance Program and guidance for staff to file for unemployment compensation will be provided to employees, CCPR added, and its goal is to bring every person back on the payroll as soon as financial conditions allow.