Butler to go remote for first 2 weeks of semester

INDIANAPOLIS — Butler University announced Sunday that all undergraduate instruction will be remote for the first two weeks of the fall semester.

The decision was made after a “lack of compliance with health and safety guidelines among a relatively small proportion of our students” has led to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among the student population over the past 48-72 hours, the university said in a statement.

Campus will remain residential.

Butler hopes beginning the semester with remote instruction will prevent the exponential spread of the virus.

“Our main priority remains the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff,” said the university.

Butler will host a webinar to share further details with undergraduate students and their families Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on their website.