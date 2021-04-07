Butler students now have opportunity to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on campus

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Wednesday morning, Butler University students will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine without leaving campus.

Pharmacy students will be administering the doses. The students are licensed and have all the training required for immunization.

Last week, the university sent an email to the entire student body to find out how many students would be interested in getting the vaccine on campus. Out of the 5,000 surveyed, more than 3,000 said they wanted to get the vaccine and would get it if offered on campus.

Butler then partnered with the state department of health to make this a reality.

Students will get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine during the clinic. They will need to come back and get their second dose after finals and before leaving campus for the summer.

“It could not be more convenient for them so we’re very confident they’ll get that second dose before heading home for the summer,” said university spokesperson Mark Apple.

At this point, Butler University is not requiring students to get vaccinated. They are highly encouraging it though.

The clinic begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Purdue University opened a vaccine clinic for its students.