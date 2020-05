The Blue Angels fly over downtown Miami on May 08, 2020 in Miami Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Blue Angels announced Sunday that they are planning a flyover in Indianapolis on Tuesday to salute frontline workers.

The Blue Angels are also planning flyovers in Chicago and Detroit Tuesday.

Routes and overhead times are expected to be announced Monday.

“We salute and thank all healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel serving on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19,” wrote the Blue Angels on Twitter.