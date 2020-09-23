Bars, nightclubs sue City of Indianapolis, health department over coronavirus restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS — The owners of dozens of bars and nightclubs filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the City of Indianapolis, Mayor Joe Hogsett, the Marion County Public Health Department and Dr. Virginia Cain for “stringent and inflexible business restrictions that have led to millions of dollars in losses over a period of just a few months.”

In a press release, the businesses state that despite the re-opening of many industries and a return to school, Marion County Health Department statistics show that COVID-19-related deaths have steadily declined over the course of the year.

Among the allegations in the lawsuit are that the defendants violated the bar owners’ constitutional rights of equal protection by “singling out their businesses to bear the brunt of months-long business closures and over strict capacity requirements, while other businesses, including restaurants, were allowed to remain open and at greater capacity.”

The Orders specifically addressed in the complaint include:

Stricter restrictions on bars and night clubs located in Marion county as opposed to the rest of the state of Indiana,

Stricter restrictions on bars that cater to adults only as opposed to kids,

Outlawing seating that is adjacent to bars as opposed to tables,

Outlawing live entertainment,

Outlawing dancing

Requiring businesses to close at midnight even though capacity restrictions are in place.

The businesses involved in the lawsuit are: Bar Indy LLC, Tiki Bobs Cantina, Revel Bar Indy LLC, Invy Nightclub, Isentark Entertainment, LLC, Coaches Tavern, BEMbars, Inc., Courtside Convenience (S.O.S. Pub), R&D Companies, Inc., Joes Grill Castleton, Whistle Stop Inn Inc., The Whistle Stop Inn, Classic 46, Inc., That Place Bar & Grill, Tad Indy Inc., Taps and Dolls, After 6 Lounge, Jokers Comedy Club, 247 Sky Bar, New Journey, LLC Whiskey Business Lawrence, I2V, LLC, Whiskey Business Southport, Kore Enterprises, Inc., Average Joe’s Sports Pub, Rock Lobster, Mineshaft Saloon, Basey LLC, Basey’s Downtown, Milo Entertainment LLC, The Red Room, 5135 Holdings Inc., Mickie’s Pub, and D & D Lugar Inc.

The plaintiffs are requesting that the court find these Orders unlawful and strike them down

so “they can save their businesses before it is too late.”

“What was once a thriving nightlife scene that revitalized the economic fortunes of the city and made Indianapolis one of the best convention destinations in America is now littered with boarded up windows, pop up tents and empty tables,” the group said in a release. “Forced business closures by the City, and then later, severe business restrictions more stringent than those put in place by the Governor in his Back on Track Indiana plan, have put each of these owners and their families on the brink of financial ruin.”

The full verified complaint can be read below: