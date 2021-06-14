Ball State University lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated students, staff

MUNCIE, Ind. – It’s masks off at Ball State University.

BSU announced a revised face covering policy that allows people who are fully vaccinated to ditch their masks.

“In light of the conditions in our community, and consistent with recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, effective immediately, students, employees, and campus visitors who have been fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a face mask inside any university facility or while outside on our beautiful campus,” Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns wrote in a message Monday.

Fully vaccinated students and employees will enjoy some other benefits:

Will not be required to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

Will not be required to engage in physical distancing.

Will be exempt from the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement for the Fall 2021 semester.

The university may have to initiate mandatory “surveillance COVID-19 testing” for students and employees in the fall; fully vaccinated students and employees will be exempt from the requirement, Mearns wrote.

“The path that leads us to the vibrant, traditional on-campus experience that we value is clear: We need the vast majority of the members of our campus community to be vaccinated,” Mearns wrote.

The university president finished the message on this note:

“Because of your cooperation and discipline, we are emerging from the pandemic, and we are poised to return to normal. Let’s finish the job.”