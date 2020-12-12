Ball State president tests ‘presumptively positive’ for coronavirus

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns is quarantining after he tested “presumptively positive” for COVID-19, the university announced Saturday.

Ball State says Mearns is without symptoms and is following all CDC guidlines and university protocols, including having completed contact tracing.

Out of an abundance of caution, Mearns took a PCR test Friday in anticipation of cheering on the Cardinals in person for Ball State’s football game against Western Michigan, according to BSU.

Mearns and his wife, Jennifer, who is also without symptoms, are quarantining at their home.