Avon High School staff member tests positive for coronavirus

AVON — An employee at Avon High School has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced Monday.

The school learned of the positive test Monday and will follow the guidance of the Hendricks County Health Department.

Students and staff who were in “close contact” with the employee have been contacted and may only return to the school under the instruction of county health officials.

Close contact is defined as being within six feet of an individual for 15 minutes or more.

School officials say the staff member has been in the school building since school began.

“The spaces requiring disinfecting have been closed, and disinfecting will be completed tonight,” Avon High School Principal Matthew Shockley said Monday in a voice message to parents.

Another staff member tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but school officials say the staff member stayed home when they began to feel symptomatic the week prior and has not been at the school.

