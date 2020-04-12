Anderson family upset with living facility after loved one dies from COVID-19

ANDERSON, Ind. – A family is speaking out about the COVID-19 outbreak at a living facility in Anderson that’s left 24 residents dead.

Bill Reed’s family felt with all the confidence in the world he was going to defeat COVID-19, even with his underlining health issues.

“We tried to keep his hopes up while he was in the hospital. Myself and husband would text him, ‘We love you Bill. Keep fighting this,'” said Tammy Reed, Bill’s sister-in-law.

Sadly, the 69-year-old veteran passed away from the virus on April 9.

His brother, Bob Reed, believes Bill was infected while staying at Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson — the facility where the Indiana State Department of Health confirmed 24 residents have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak.

At the time, Bill was at Bethany Pointe for rehabilitation.

“They contacted me, and this guy says, ‘Hey, just wanted to update you we have three or four more people that have tested positive for the virus.’ In the same breath, he says, ‘We’re going to send your brother home tomorrow,'” Bob said.

Bob didn’t understand why they were releasing him.

“Why couldn’t they keep him for the 14 days to keep an eye on him? When they took him home the next day, the worker all he did was sit his stuff on the porch and leave,” Bob recalled.

He said staff members did not tell Bill to stay in the house for 14 days. Bob said Bill had been in the hospital for almost month and had no idea about the virus.

Bob remembers calling Bethany Pointe about their decision-making but never got a response back.

“I want an explanation, especially from the one certain employee I talked to. Why they didn’t explain it to my brother? Why didn’t they take the precautions?”

Bob admits to being skeptical about the virus at first. Now he’s warning others.

“If you love your family, stay home and take precautions. There is no reason to take that risk because I lost a brother from it from not doing the right thing. I’m not going to lose another family member to it.”

We reached out to the company that owns Bethany Pointe, Trilogy Health Services, and received the following statement about the Reed family’s claims:

Bethany Pointe Health Campus, like senior living communities across Indiana and the country, is experiencing first-hand how devastating this coronavirus can be to our most frail and vulnerable citizens. We are deeply saddened in Mr. Reed’s passing along with the other residents of Bethany Pointe. Federal privacy act prohibits us from sharing medical information regarding a resident or staff member. Skilled nursing services require the order of a physician. Admissions and discharges are based on a physician’s order after an assessment of the need for this level of care. Our residents are like family to us, and despite following guidelines set forth by the CDC, CMS and state health officials to reduce the spread of infection, we have continued to experience new cases of COVID-19 and related resident deaths. Our hearts break for these residents and their families. As we continue to combat the virus, we are following all federal, state and local public health guidelines for limiting the spread of infection, and we are in frequent communication with the Indiana State Department of Health. We continue to work closely with local medical directors, physicians and nurses in the care of residents to minimize the spread of COVID-19. We take every COVID-19 diagnosis seriously. We are working closely with ISDH to minimize any additional losses, mitigate the virus’ spread and lessen its impact on our residents and employees. We appreciate the ISDH providing us with additional COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment, and we have requested their help in securing additional clinical staff resources. This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone, especially those who have lost a loved one. We will continue to do everything in our power to keep our Bethany Point family healthy and safe. We thank the Anderson community for their support and all of the employees at Bethany Pointe for their heroic work during this outbreak. Trilogy Health Services