All Wayne County schools to close March 23 in response to coronavirus pandemic

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. – All Wayne County schools will close starting March 23 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wayne County Health Department said the move is an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.

The decision affects several school districts:

Richmond Community Schools

Centerville-Abington Schools

Northeastern Wayne Schools

Nettle Creek Schools

Western Wayne Schools

Seton Catholic Schools

Community Christian School

Schools are expected to reopen on April 13.

“We believe that closing schools until April 13, 2020, is in the best interest for our students, staff and community. This will minimize any exposure in large groups and will allow plenty of time to have all buildings and buses cleaned,” Northeastern Superintendent Laura Blessing said in a statement.

Blessing added that the situation was fluid.