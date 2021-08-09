All 92 counties in Indiana deemed ‘high’ or ‘substantial’ risk for COVID transmission by CDC

INDIANAPOLIS — All 92 counties in Indiana now fall under the CDC’s “high” or “substantial” risk category of COVID spread.
The latest data looks at the time period of August 1-7. Under the current map which was last updated Saturday, 76 counties are in the “high” risk category. Marion, Hamilton, and Hendricks counties are among the 76. There are currently 16 counties considered “substantial” risk including Monroe and Brown counties.
“High transmission” means an area has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period. The CDC classified “substantial transmission” as meaning there have been 50-100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period.
The current map shows Indiana comprised entirely of red and orange counties, when just a week ago there were several yellow or “moderate” risk counties in the mix. On August 2, the map showed 56 counties in red, 25 in orange and 11 in yellow.
According to the CDC’s latest map, 72.48% of all U.S. counties are in the high risk category.
Red counties (76)
- Adams
- Allen
- Bartholomew
- Benton
- Blackford
- Boone
- Carroll
- Cass
- Clark
- Clay
- Clinton
- Daviess
- Dearborn
- Decatur
- Dekalb
- Dubois
- Floyd
- Fountain
- Franklin
- Fulton
- Gibson
- Grant
- Greene
- Hamilton
- Hancock
- Harrison
- Hendricks
- Henry
- Howard
- Huntington
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Jennings
- Johnson
- Knox
- Kosciusko
- Lawrence
- Madison
- Marion
- Marshall
- Miami
- Montgomery
- Morgan
- Noble
- Ohio
- Orange
- Owen
- Parke
- Perry
- Pike
- Porter
- Posey
- Pulaski
- Putnam
- Ripley
- Rush
- Scott
- Shelby
- Spencer
- Starke
- Steuben
- Sullivan
- Switzerland
- Tippecanoe
- Tipton
- Union
- Vanderburgh
- Vermillion
- Vigo
- Wabash
- Warren
- Warrick
- Washington
- Wells
- White
- Whitley
Orange counties (16)
- Brown
- Crawford
- Delaware
- Elkhart
- Fayette
- Jasper
- Jay
- LaGrange
- Lake
- LaPorte
- Martin
- Monroe
- Newton
- Randolph
- St. Joseph
- Wayne