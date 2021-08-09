All 92 counties in Indiana deemed ‘high’ or ‘substantial’ risk for COVID transmission by CDC

INDIANAPOLIS — All 92 counties in Indiana now fall under the CDC’s “high” or “substantial” risk category of COVID spread.

The latest data looks at the time period of August 1-7. Under the current map which was last updated Saturday, 76 counties are in the “high” risk category. Marion, Hamilton, and Hendricks counties are among the 76. There are currently 16 counties considered “substantial” risk including Monroe and Brown counties.

“High transmission” means an area has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period. The CDC classified “substantial transmission” as meaning there have been 50-100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period.

Latest CDC map

The current map shows Indiana comprised entirely of red and orange counties, when just a week ago there were several yellow or “moderate” risk counties in the mix. On August 2, the map showed 56 counties in red, 25 in orange and 11 in yellow.

According to the CDC’s latest map, 72.48% of all U.S. counties are in the high risk category.

Full CDC map;

Red counties (76)

Adams

Allen

Bartholomew

Benton

Blackford

Boone

Carroll

Cass

Clark

Clay

Clinton

Daviess

Dearborn

Decatur

Dekalb

Dubois

Floyd

Fountain

Franklin

Fulton

Gibson

Grant

Greene

Hamilton

Hancock

Harrison

Hendricks

Henry

Howard

Huntington

Jackson

Jefferson

Jennings

Johnson

Knox

Kosciusko

Lawrence

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Miami

Montgomery

Morgan

Noble

Ohio

Orange

Owen

Parke

Perry

Pike

Porter

Posey

Pulaski

Putnam

Ripley

Rush

Scott

Shelby

Spencer

Starke

Steuben

Sullivan

Switzerland

Tippecanoe

Tipton

Union

Vanderburgh

Vermillion

Vigo

Wabash

Warren

Warrick

Washington

Wells

White

Whitley

Orange counties (16)

Brown

Crawford

Delaware

Elkhart

Fayette

Jasper

Jay

LaGrange

Lake

LaPorte

Martin

Monroe

Newton

Randolph

St. Joseph

Wayne