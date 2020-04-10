Former Hoosier living on strict lockdown in Italy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Hoosier who moved to Italy in December 2019 is talking only to CBS4 about her experience during a strict lockdown.

As of April 9th, Italy had reported 139,422 coronavirus cases and 17,669 deaths. The country was once named an epicenter of the virus.

Italy implemented a lockdown in March. Authorities then tightened the quarantine guidelines, closing parks and banning outdoor activities.

“Now you literally cannot even go on a walk,” Maggie Cripe said. “You literally cannot leave your house unless you are going to the grocery store or the pharmacy so if you are walking to the grocery store or pharmacy or driving, you have to carry a permission slip.”

Cripe said Italians print the permission slip before leaving the house. They are also allowed to write it out by hand but that has proven difficult since the memo includes a lot of legal verbiage.

“You could get a ticket up to three thousand Euro,” she said.

People are also waiting up to an hour to even get inside the grocery store. Cripe took video of Italians practicing social distancing.

Cripe grew up in Indianapolis and graduated from Butler University. She studied abroad in Italy and eventually met her now-husband. She moved to Italy permanently right before the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s very surreal,” she said.

Cripe said her husband and mother-in-law have both been stopped by police multiple times.

“And they have checkpoints so you can’t even leave your town,” she added. “So for example, if you’re in Indy, you couldn’t even go to Carmel.”

Cripe told CBS4 she is sleeping in late and practicing a lot of yoga. She is also baking a lot.

“Our oven actually broke because I was baking too much during this quarantine,” she laughed.

Despite the isolation, Cripe had some advice for her fellow Hoosiers.

“Go outside while you have the liberty to,” she exclaimed. “Obviously, don’t get together in groups but you’re allowed to go on a walk. You’re allowed to go on a hike. You’re allowed to get some sun and get vitamin D while I’m here on my small balcony trying to like soak in any sun I can. It will just be nice if you do have to go into a stricter quarantine to know like, ‘OK, I had my time.’”

Cripe also showed CBS4 the Italian flags hanging outside of her balcony. She shared videos of her neighbors singing together and conversing on their balconies.

“I would say, ‘andrà tutto bene.’ Andrà tutto bene means everything will be OK. And it will. So, andrà tutto bene to all my fellow Americans!” she said before saying ‘ciao.’

The slogan Cripe mentioned has spread across the country as a sign of reassurance.