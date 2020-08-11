884 new coronavirus cases, 25 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 884 new positive coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 75,862.

Those new cases occurred between July 31 – August 10 but were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced 25 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,863.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 7.7%, with a total rate of 8.8% positive.

According to the data, 9,609 new individuals have been tested statewide, with a total number of individuals tested at 861,655.

The agency is reporting 206 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

As of Tuesday, nearly 37% of ICU beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 16,088 cases and 730 coronavirus deaths to date.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.