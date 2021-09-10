84 Purdue University students fail to comply with COVID-19 requirements, face disciplinary action

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Purdue University said Friday that dozens of students are receiving disciplinary action for failing to comply with the university’s surveillance testing requirement.

After the first week of testing, more than 700 students were out of compliance, but the majority fulfilled their obligation to upload their vaccination document or get tested.

University officials said the remaining 84 students in question received a warning and remained noncompliant with the Protect Purdue effort.

The students were notified by email and phone that a third violation will result in suspension. Jay Akridge, Purdue provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity, said those notifications could go out as early as next week based on this week’s compliance numbers.

“As this pandemic persists, we have a shared responsibility to do our part in taking the necessary steps to protect ourselves, others and the community – and that means getting the vaccine and verifying that status or participating in campus COVID-19 testing,” Akridge said. “That choice was made clear for our students, faculty and staff through the tenets of the Protect Purdue Pledge, and that choice came with consequences that have been clearly communicated to our entire Boilermaker community.”

More information on Purdue’s surveillance testing plan can be found here.