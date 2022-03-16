INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 303 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 2.7%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total tested individuals.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The omicron variant was found in 99.7% of samples tested statewide.

The agency said 695 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, the state has administered more than 1.7 million booster doses and said 3,694,367 individuals are fully vaccinated.

Image via Indiana Department of Health

The County Metric map shows 14 Indiana counties in Yellow and 78 in the Blue category. There were zero in the Orange or Red categories.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 442 total COVID-19 patients: 295 confirmed and 147 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

Indiana has reported 22,322 deaths and 1,687,920 cases since the start of the pandemic. There are also 907 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

The department said 24.8% of ICU beds and 82.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.