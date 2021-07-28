70% of Indiana’s counties fall under CDC’s new recommendation to wear masks indoors

INDIANAPOLIS — Sixty-five of Indiana’s 92 counties should mask up indoors regardless of their vaccination status, according to new federal guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that counties with “high” or “substantial” amount of COVID-19 spread should wear masks inside, even if they’re fully vaccinated.

A look at the CDC’s map shows about two-thirds of counties nationwide are in those categories, including 65 Indiana counties.

The CDC classified “substantial transmission” as meaning there have been 50-100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period. “High transmission” means an area has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period.

Image via CDC

The agency’s color-coded map showed 40 Indiana counties are in the high transmission category:

Allen

Benton

Clark

Clinton

Crawford

Dearborn

Dekalb

Fountain

Franklin

Gibson

Grant

Harrison

Howard

Jasper

Jennings

Knox

Lawrence

Madison

Montgomery

Newton

Noble

Owen

Parke

Perry

Pike

Posey

Pulaski

Putnam

Scott

Spencer

Steuben

Tipton

Union

Vanderburgh

Vermillion

Wabash

Warrick

Washington

Wells

Whitley

Another 25 counties are in the substantial transmission category:

Adams

Boone

Carroll

Clay

Dubois

Floyd

Greene

Hamilton

Hancock

Hendricks

Huntington

Jackson

Johnson

Kosciusko

Marion

Marshall

Miami

Monroe

Morgan

Randolph

Shelby

Sullivan

Switzerland

Tippecanoe

Vigo