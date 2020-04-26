634 new COVID-19 cases in Indiana, up to 15,012, ISDH reports

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) released its latest COVID-19 figures Sunday, showing an increase of 634 confirmed cases from the report released Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 15,012.

ISDH also reported a total of 813 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana, which is up from the 785 total deaths reported Saturday. The department also reported another 88 probable COVID-19 deaths. The state defines these probable deaths as “those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.”

Marion County reported its totals at 4,796 cases and 259 deaths, the most in the state.

Cass County had the most new cases, at 273. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (14), Elkhart (11), Hendricks (31), Howard (34), LaPorte (32), Lake (19), Marion (72), Miami (23) and St. Joseph (26).

The new numbers show 81,708 people have been tested statewide, with a rate of 18% positive.