5,659 new COVID-19 cases, 57 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,659 new positive coronavirus cases and 57 additional deaths in its latest update.
The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 13.1% with a rate of 24.1% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 90.9% of samples tested this month, according to state data.
Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
The County Metric map shows 67 in Orange, 7 in Yellow, 18 in Red and zero in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.
The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.
Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,118,335 total positive cases and 17,117 total deaths. There are also 595 probable COVID-19 deaths.
The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,408 total COVID-19 patients: 2,137 confirmed and 271 under investigation.
The department says 20% of ICU beds and 70.4% of ventilators are available across the state.
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.