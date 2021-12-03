5,659 new COVID-19 cases, 57 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,659 new positive coronavirus cases and 57 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 13.1% with a rate of 24.1% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 90.9% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Image via Indiana Department of Health

County map on Nov. 24 (left) and Dec. 1 (right)

Animation tracking the state’s map from Oct. 7, 2020, through Dec. 1, 2021

The County Metric map shows 67 in Orange, 7 in Yellow, 18 in Red and zero in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,118,335 total positive cases and 17,117 total deaths. There are also 595 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,408 total COVID-19 patients: 2,137 confirmed and 271 under investigation.

The department says 20% of ICU beds and 70.4% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.