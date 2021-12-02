5,653 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,653 new positive coronavirus cases Thursday.

The health department also reported 27 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 12.7% with a rate of 23.6% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 90.9% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 4,982 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,496,948 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,446,898 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The health department said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now available for kids 5-11 after getting final approval from the CDC. Hoosiers 18 and over are eligible for a booster shot.

Image via Indiana Department of Health

County map on Nov. 24 (left) and Dec. 1 (right)

Animation tracking the state’s map from Oct. 7, 2020, through Dec. 1, 2021

The County Metric map shows 67 in Orange, 7 in Yellow, 18 in Red and zero in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,107,189 total positive cases and 17,033 total deaths. There are also 588 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,317 total COVID-19 patients: 2,080 confirmed and 237 under investigation.

The department says 19% of ICU beds and 70.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.