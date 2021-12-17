5,181 new COVID-19 cases, 53 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,181 new positive coronavirus cases and 53 additional deaths in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 13.8% with a rate of 25.3% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 99% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 2,843 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,569,380 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,518,105 individuals are fully vaccinated

The County Metric map shows 45 in Red, 46 in Orange, 1 in Yellow, and zero in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

How the state’s COVID-19 map has developed from October 7, 2020 through Dec. 15, 2021

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,181,554 total positive cases and 17,757 total deaths. There are also 628 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,052 total COVID-19 patients: 2,752 confirmed and 300 under investigation.

The department says 12.5% of ICU beds and 64.7% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.