3,363 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 9,870 new cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Monday reported 3,363 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 9,870 new cases.

No new deaths were reported, which is typical coming out of a weekend as hospitals report weekend data to the state on the following Monday. Any COVID-19 deaths that occurred over the weekend are backdated and included in IDH’s Tuesday report.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 29.7% with a rate of 43.5% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant is responsible for 56.1% of the samples tested this month, while omicron, a more contagious strain that’s becoming dominant, accounted for 43.7% of samples tested, according to state data.

Omicron is likely responsible for a larger percentage of current cases, as the state’s reporting of variant data tends to lag by a week or two.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 10,554 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,702,650 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,609,964 individuals are fully vaccinated.

The County Metric map shows 81 in Red, 11 in Orange, and zero in Yellow or Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,462,456 total positive cases and 19,566 total deaths. There are also 742 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no postive test was documented.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,363 total COVID-19 patients: 3,078 confirmed and 285 under investigation. IDH reported a record-high 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November of 2020.

The department says 12.7% of ICU beds and 65.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.