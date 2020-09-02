30 IU Greek chapters directed to quarantine

BLOOMINGTON — A total of 30 fraternities and sororities are under quarantine at Indiana University as of Tuesday.

It is unclear how many Greek students have tested positive for COVID-19.

This list of chapters directed to quarantine is as follows:

Acacia Alpha Chi Omega Alpha Delta Pi Alpha Epsilon Phi Alpha Epsilon Pi Alpha Gamma Delta Alpha Omicron Pi Alpha Phi Alpha Sigma Phi Alpha Xi Delta Beta Sigma Psi Beta Theta Pi Chi Omega Delta Gamma Delta Zeta Gamma Phi Beta Kappa Alpha Theta Kappa Delta Kappa Kappa Gamma Phi Delta Theta Phi Gamma Delta Phi Kappa Psi Pi Beta Phi Pi Kappa Phi Phi Sigma Kappa Sigma Alpha Epsilon Sigma Chi Sigma Phi Epsilon Theta Chi Zeta Tau Alpha

IU is asking their students to maintain physical distancing, wear a face covering when necessary, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and attempt to stay home as much as possible while they await test results.

The university says it typically takes three to four days to receive test results.

Students can click here to schedule an appointment to be tested.

Testing requirements at IU can be found here.