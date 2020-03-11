3 cases of coronavirus in Johnson County, 1 in Howard County makes total of 10 in Indiana

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – There are now a total of ten confirmed cases of coronavirus in Indiana, including four new cases in central Indiana.

The four newest cases are in Johnson County (three cases) and Howard County (one case).

Those cases were announced Wednesday morning.

We do not have any information about the newest cases at this time.

Here’s a breakdown of the confirmed cases at this time: three cases in Johnson County, two cases in Hendricks County, and one case each in Adams, Boone, Howard, Marion, and Noble Counties.

The Indiana State Department of Health is tracking cases daily on its website.