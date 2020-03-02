2 deaths, 91 cases of coronavirus reported in US; Washington state and Florida declare emergencies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A surge of novel coronavirus cases across the US has prompted new travel restrictions, school closures, and emergency declarations.

But even as the number of cases reached 91, now is not the time to panic, US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said.

"I want folks to understand that we knew this was coming, we told folks that this was going to happen and it is why we've been preaching preparedness from the very start," Adams said Monday.

"Caution is appropriate. Preparedness is appropriate. Panic is not."

Two dozen new cases were reported over the weekend, including the first two deaths from the virus in the US.

The 91 cases nationwide include:

45 former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the site of a recent outbreak and quarantine

3 Americans recently repatriated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak

17 people believed to have contracted the virus through travel

26 people who got sick from another person in the US, including some who don't know who the source was

'We will have more cases ... That is inevitable'

At least 10 states have cases of coronavirus: Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, Wisconsin -- and now, New York.

New York's first case is a 39-year-old health care worker who had recently returned from Iran, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. Iran is grappling with almost 1,000 cases of coronavirus and at least 54 deaths from the illness.

The woman is now in home isolation with her husband, who's also a health care worker and is being tested for the disease.

The woman did not have any symptoms of illness when she flew back to the US last Tuesday, officials said.

But authorities are contacting people on her flight and the driver of the private car service she used to get to her Manhattan home.

The woman has not used public transportation since she came back to the New York, Cuomo said.

He said the goal now is to "test as many as you can" and then isolate anyone who tests positive to help reduce the spread.

"We will have more cases, we will have community spread. That is inevitable," Cuomo said.

But he said there's no need to panic.

"You can't let the fear outpace reality," he said.

"Put this in perspective. This is not the first time we've dealt with this situation. We had H1N1, we had the swine flu, we had the avian flu, we went through Ebola, we went through MERS, we went through SARS. We've dealt with this before."

The governor also announced the state will institute a new cleaning protocol at schools and in the public transportation system to help stop any potential spread of the virus.

Florida and Washington state issue emergency declarations

At least 18 new cases were announced across the country Sunday, includingthe first two cases reported in Florida.

Those cases involve a Hillsborough County resident who tested positive and has a history of travel to Italy. The other is an adult in Manatee County who also tested positive but had no history of travel outside the US, the Florida Department of Health said.

Both Florida residents were in self-isolation as of Sunday night and will remain isolated until they are cleared by health officials, the statement said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a public health emergency as a result of the cases.

An emergency proclamation also was issued in Washington state, where both US deaths from the virus occurred.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency after the first death was confirmed Saturday in King County. The patient was a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions, said Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County.

The second death was a man in his 70s who suffered from underlying health conditions and died Saturday, Seattle & King County Public Health said.

The New York Times reported Sunday the virus might have been in Washington state for weeks, and up to 1,500 people might be infected there.

At least 6 cases linked to one facility

The second patient who died in Washington state was one of four new cases confirmed Sunday among residents of a long-term nursing facility in Kirkland, Washington, where officials have been investigating a possible outbreak of coronavirus.

The patients were residents of the Life Care Center, where a cluster of cases were reported starting Saturday.

More than 50 residents and staff from the facility are experiencing symptoms, and will be tested for coronavirus, Duchin said. The facility has about 108 residents and 180 staff members, he said.

The investigation was sparked after two people linked to the facility -- a resident and a health care worker -- both tested positive for the coronavirus, Duchin said.

As of Sunday night, 13 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Washington state -- 10 of them in King County and three others in Snohomish County -- according to health officials.

Duchin said it is likely more cases will be discovered.

"We believe that these are cases of community acquired transmission," Duchin said. As health officials test more, "we'll likely find more cases," he said.

More cases from coast to coast

Meanwhile, five new cases were announced in northern California Sunday -- three of them in Santa Clara County.

One patient was a woman who had underlying health issues and was hospitalized. Two others were a husband and wife who had recently traveled to Egypt, according to a news release from the Santa Clara Public Health Department.

The new cases brought the total number of cases in Santa Clara County to seven.

Alameda County and Solano County each had one resident test positive for the virus, a joint news release from the counties' health departments said. Both are health care workers who were exposed to a patient at UC Davis in Sacramento, the release said.

More than 120 UC Davis health care staff were in self-quarantine after possibly being exposed to the patient admitted to the medical center last week.

Oregon reported its second case on Sunday. The Washington County adult had close household contact with the state's initial case and did not require medical attention, the Oregon Health Authority said.

New cases were also announced in Rhode Island, the first two in the state. A woman and a teenage girl were both diagnosed with the virus, Rhode Island Health Officials said. They had traveled to Europe on the same trip in mid-February, the state's Department of Health said.

Schools in the Seattle area, Portland area and Rhode Island announced closures for cleaning this week after presumptive positive cases linked to students or staff.

Presumptive positive cases mean test results by a public health lab turned out positive but are still pending confirmation from the CDC.