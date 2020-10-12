1,581 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths announced by ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,581 new positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 136,555.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between Oct. 10 – Oct. 11.

ISDH also announced six additional confirmed deaths from coronavirus, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,568. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from Oct. 10 – Oct. 11.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 9.4%, with a cumulative rate of 9.1% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.3%, with a cumulative rate of 5.7% positive.

According to the data, 21,657 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 2,357,865.

ISDH says 35.6% of ICU beds and 78.7% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 23,314 cases and 771 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

The agency also is reporting 227 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.