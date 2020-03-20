14 Indiana counties under travel advisories or watches in order to slow spread of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More than a dozen Indiana counties have travel advisories or watches as of Friday morning.

The move is intended to discourage unnecessary travel to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Six counties are under yellow travel advisories, the lowest level. This means people should use caution when heading out.

Nine counties are under orange travel watches. This means people shouldn’t travel unless necessary. Essential travel can include to and from work, to pharmacies and grocery stores, etc.

In some cities—such as Fishers and Carmel—officials have instituted travel advisories on a local level.

Counties under a travel advisory:

Blackford

Cass

Owen

Rush

Wabash

Counties under a travel watch:

Grant

Hancock

Henry

Howard

Madison

Marion

St. Joseph

Sullivan

Wayne

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security tracks travel advisories at its website.