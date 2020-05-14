Coronavirus testing to begin at Indiana Walmarts

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Walmarts will open six COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in store parking lots beginning Friday.

Walmart said the sites are designed to test anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested.

This includes first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.

Those interested in being tested need to visit DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if you are eligible for testing and to make an appointment. For questions about testing, the public is asked to call 800-635-8611.

Beginning May 15, the sites are open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

According to the company, sites will be staffed by Walmart healthcare professionals and added that testing is not available inside Walmart stores.

The testing sites include:

Indianapolis Walmart, 7245 US 31 S, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Indianapolis Walmart, 3221 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268

Indianapolis Walmart, 7325 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Camby Walmart, 8191 Upland Bend, Camby, IN 46113

Greenwood Walmart, 1133 N Emerson Ave Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143

Paoli Walmart, 735 N Gospel St, Paoli, IN 47454

More about coronavirus testing from Walmart:

Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

The sites will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.

eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable Departments of Health.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.