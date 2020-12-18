Coronavirus testing drive-thru schedule announced by Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS – On Friday, the Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) announced a schedule change for its free drive-thru COVID-19 testing schedule through the end of 2020.

The following is a release provided by MCPHD:

Beginning Monday, Dec. 21 through Thursday, Dec. 31, all drive-thru COVID-19 testing offered by MCPHD will take place in the east parking lot of its main location at 3838 N. Rural Street. The other two drive-thru testing locations operated by the health department will be closed during this time.

All testing is by appointment only.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing dates and hours are:

  • Dec. 21-22      9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Dec. 23            9 a.m.-Noon
  • Dec. 24-25      CLOSED
  • Dec. 28-30      9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Dec. 31            9 a.m.-Noon
  • Jan. 1              CLOSED

To receive an appointment for testing, please visit MarionHealth.org/indycovid. Anyone who does not have access to the Internet or needs help completing the online registration should call 317-221-5515 for assistance.

Marion County Public Health Department offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan 1.

