Coronavirus prompts postponement of American Coatings Show and Conference in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Officials have postponed the American Coatings Show and Conference 2020, which was set to take place in Indianapolis for March 31 through April 2 at the Indiana Convention Center.

A new date is in the works for later this year.

A statement posted to the event’s website reads:

“After careful consideration and in response to the continuing developments surrounding COVID-19, the organizers of the American Coatings Show and Conference 2020 (ACS/ACC) announce that the ACS/ACC will be postponed to a later date in 2020. The ACS/ACC was scheduled for March 31 through April 2 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind.

“Postponement of ACS/ACC 2020 was unavoidable as the show could not proceed as scheduled due to forces beyond our control.

“The ACS/ACC organizers are working to secure dates to reschedule the show at the same venue in Indianapolis later in 2020. The new dates for the event will be announced as soon as possible.

“ACS/ACC organizers will continue to keep our exhibitors, attendees and stakeholders informed of further details related to the postponement and rescheduling.

“Thank you for your support, patience and cooperation as we continue to work through this challenging situation.”

VisitIndy said the event, which has been held several times in Indianapolis, brings in at least 10,000 attendees from across the world. It will also be here in 2022.

On Friday, the first case of coronavirus COVID-19 in Indiana was confirmed by Gov. Holcomb and health officials.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The decision to postpone the conference was made before that announcement, according to VisitIndy.

Officials say the convention center remains open and is taking precautions to protect the health and safety of visitors.