Coronavirus precautions perfect time to complete 2020 Census

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Many people have downtime right now as they take precautions against the Coronavirus. Those working locally on the Census count hope people spare a few minutes to fill out the Census questionnaire, found online at my2020census.gov.

The website is open now, and people do not have to have a special code to complete the count. They can type in their address. The goal of the Census is for every person in the country to be counted in place once. This count, occurring every ten years, decides the allocation of states' seats in the US House of Representatives and how $675 billion in federal funds is distributed annually to state and local governments.

"It's super important for the city," Callie Kennington, Campaign Manager for Count Me INdy, said. "Up to $30,000 per person is determined by the Census. That will affect our city for the next decade."

The money impacts programs like free and reduced meals at public schools, WIC, Head Start and SNAP. Marina Lopez-Owens supports the Latino Community through La Plaza on the city's far east side.

"We're in the lowest 20 percent counted Census tract," Lopez-Owens said.

Lopez-Owens urges neighbors to self-respond now so Census workers do not need to come and knock on their doors. For the Latino community she represents, she empathizes with current fears of someone coming to their doors.

"We are making sure all members of our community know that there will be no citizenship question," Lopez-Owens said. "The Census is safe and it's against the law to share any information with anybody."

Organizations like La Plaza have lots of material, translated into a non-English language, to help people understand the Census count. Locally, LUNA Language Services is helping to translate the materials into multiple languages.

"I think it adds a lot of responsibility to what we do in terms of making sure that messaging is going out," Marina Hadjioannou Waters, the organization's president, said.

Because every American counts and must be counted once, it is critical every person understands how to respond.

"Everything that's going on right now is a moment in time, the Census is going to impact our city and the funding we receive for it for the next decade," Kennington said.