Coronavirus concerns spurs new restrictions at Indy parks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With the coronavirus bearing down on Hoosiers, Indy Parks has new restrictions at some of their locations beginning over the weekend.

No vehicles will be allowed to enter Eagle Creek Park on the city’s west side, and this includes parking. City officials suggest people park as close as they can and walk, or be dropped off.

“For us, just a step we thought we needed to make to make sure we are not seeing those numbers [of people],” said Indy Parks spokesperson Ronnetta Spalding, “We were still seeing folks utilizing the playgrounds, those have been closed for several weeks now.”

All four of Indy’s dog parks will also be closed. Spalding is encouraging people to utilize the 212 parks in the city, but just not like Eagle Creek was used last weekend. She estimates that 3,000 to 5,000 people were at that park. Some people noticed the occasional disregard for social distancing.

“I even saw young people in groups of tents together which I didn’t like. I almost said something,” says Elizabeth Vonderlohe who hikes the park daily and is a physician and cardiologist. She does suggest people get out though, “Just for your own mental health and physical health.”

All current Indy parks programs will remain closed, but park officials say they are still discussing what to do about summer programs.

“As soon as we are able to get back up and running we will do so,” explains Spalding.