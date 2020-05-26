Coronavirus at courthouse causes emergency declaration in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — A case of COVID-19 at the White County courthouse is causing some changes.

The White County Emergency Management Department sent out the notice, showing six positive coronavirus cases were recently confirmed in the White County Building. Other people inside the White County Building have also been exposed.

The cases prompted the health department to recommend additional protective measures. These include:

requiring anyone entering the White County Building to wear a protective mask at all times

limit offices whin the building to perform essential government functions

encourage all county officers and employees to work from home

screen all county employees and visitors entering the building

Additionally, the courthouse set up tents outside to allow early voting to continue. The courthouse was deep cleaned and additional sanitation efforts will continue as long as necessary.