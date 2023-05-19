MARION, Ind. — A Marion man was arrested after an attempted robbery Thursday, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday at approximately 4:16 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 3900 S Meridian St. on a report of an armed robbery when the man fled in a car. Soon after, police located the vehicle and recovered the stolen items, handguns, and 97 Fentanyl pills.

Dontell McClung, 22, of Marion was then arrested for Dealing in Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug amount of at least 10 grams, Possession of Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, Robbery, Possession of Firearm by Serious Violent Felon, Pointing a Firearm.

McClung’s bond is set at $100,000 cash only.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Detectives at 765-662-9864 or you can make an anonymous call at Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477)