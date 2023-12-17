JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police are investigating after an on-duty Johnson County deputy was struck by a driver that was reportedly intoxicated.

Jacobee A. Doolin, 31, was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, a class A Misdemeanor.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:09 a.m. Sergeant Troy Montgomery was on routine patrol when he approached an intersection traveling on eastbound on King Street and was met with a red Dodge Avenger that turned in front of him. The officer stuck the car after he was unable to navigate quickly enough and Doolin failed to yield.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

This is an active investigation, information will be updated as it becomes available.