PERU, Ind. — Eight agencies in north-central Indiana teamed up for three days to enforce traffic laws and to slow the flow of illegal narcotics, according to a press release from the Indiana State Police. The unannounced patrol was titled, “Operation Blue Wave.”

From June 20 through June 22, officers made 54 arrests on 174 mostly drug-related charges, with 27 charges being felonies. Officers also issued 60 traffic citations and 215 written warnings. There was also one driving while impaired arrest.

During Operation Blue Wave officers located cocaine, LSD, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, edible marijuana food, MDMA, THC oil, ketamine, prescription medications, and drug paraphernalia.

“This is the eleventh year we have organized a summer driving season kickoff patrol,” said Indiana State Police, Sergeant Andrew Smith, who managed the patrol.

U.S. Route 31 was chosen because a large volume of motorists use the roadway to travel. Officers wanted to, “serve notice that as the summer temperatures increase, so will their vigilance in keeping illegal narcotics from reaching Hoosier communities,” as stated in their press release.

Officers from the Indiana State Police, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, Kokomo Police Department, Logansport Police Department, and Galveston Police Department used marked and unmarked police cars to conduct the operation.