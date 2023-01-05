It’s a cooler start out the door Wednesday morning. Many locations Wednesday morning were near 60-degrees. Thursday morning, we are all starting in the mid 30s. There have even been a few flurries, primarily in our far northern counties. The rest of central Indiana will have better chances to see a few more flakes this afternoon, but even then, they’ll be rather minimal and not everyone sees them.

A low pressure system nearby, to our northwest, will be moving east today. As it does, it will bring additional snow showers our way. Widely scattered snow showers or a wintry mix will be possible this afternoon. These will be very hit and miss. Peak coverage will be close to the evening rush hour and then any precipitation chances will diminish through the evening. With warmer temperatures at the surface, most snow will melt on contact. However, a few spots could see a dusting to a couple tenths of an inch.

Temperatures don’t fluctuate very much Thursday. The high temperature will be reached in the early afternoon and then we slowly turn cooler through the rest of the day.

While we aren’t going to be seeing the near record warmth we had earlier this week, temperatures will actually still be above average. The average high temperature for this date is 36°. We’ve already been warmer than that Wednesday morning and we’ll see high temperatures through most of the 7 day reaching the 40s. The 8-14 day outlook lends a strong probability that above average temperatures will be around through at least the middle of the month.