We’ve said goodbye to unseasonably warm temperatures and are entering a lengthy stretch of much cooler conditions. Indianapolis hit a high of 72° on Monday with was only 3° shy of the record for the date. A cold front has passed and a cooler flow is taking hold across the region. Temperatures today will be near average for this time of year. Clouds will decrease into the afternoon and temperatures will peak in the upper 40s. It will be another breezy day with gusts near 25 mph. This will lead to a wind chill, making it feel a few degrees cooler than it actually is outside.

We turn even colder tonight as temperatures will drop near and below freezing Wednesday morning. Tomorrow will be cloudier, breezy and even cooler with temperatures that will peak in the low to mid 40s.

We stay dry on through Thursday afternoon. Late Thursday evening, rain will begin to build in from the west. As the moisture spreads across the state through the overnight hours, a transition to a wintry mix and snow showers is expected in parts of central Indiana. This could lead to some messy roads Friday morning, primarily north of Indianapolis.