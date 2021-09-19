Cooler and rainy start to the week

It’s almost hard to believe the official start to the fall season is coming up this Wednesday, after what has been a super hot and muggy weekend. Many of us made it to temperatures in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday, and if not, you were at least in the upper 80s!

But temperatures are about to take an abrupt turn. We fall into the 60’s for the highs by Wednesday. Take a look at the first day of fall temperatures coming up:

In addition to a fall in temperatures, we get a rainy, and at times, stormy pattern settling in. Rain will pick up tonight, with storms rolling through by Monday.