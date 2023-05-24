On April 20th, Indianapolis reached a high of 84°. This stands as the warmest day of the year so far, and we came close Wednesday with a high of 83°. A cold front is sitting to our north and will sweep across the state this evening. Ahead of it, we saw a few more clouds this afternoon. Behind the front, we’ll turn significantly cooler for Thursday. Expect a chilly start to the day with morning low temperatures near 50°. Thursday will be a sunny, breezy day and temperatures will only rise to the near 70° in the afternoon. Friday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid-70s.

Race weekend looks great. Temperatures will be warm and the humidity will be comfortable. We are keeping a close eye on the rain potential for Sunday. With an upper level low lingering in the area, we’ve been talking about a small chance a few patchy, light rain showers could come our way. Latest data shows that area of low pressure being taken farther south, and removing our rain chance completely. This is something we’ll watch closely for any changes.

Also, a new warm up starts this weekend. Highs will be near 80° Saturday and in the low 80s for Sunday and for Memorial day.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday.

Thursday will be a cool, breezy day.

This has been a dry month so far.

Expect warmer temperatures and comfortable humidity for the weekend.