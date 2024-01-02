So far January is off to a cloudy, cool start with high temperatures in the 30s. Another weak cold front will move across the state Wednesday evening and reinforce the cool air, so this weather pattern will hold through Friday.

Our weather will turn more active this weekend and into next week as we will have several chances for rain and snow coming our way. The first arrives on Saturday. A large storm system moving through the southern states will spread a rain/snow mix across the state Saturday morning. The mix will change to rain as temperatures rise during the day. A second weather system will give us another rain snow mix on Sunday.

We also are on track to see a weather system impact us Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. A slight variation in the track of these weather systems could create a big change in the precipitation type and amounts we see. Stay tuned as we get closer to the first system this weekend and we will bring you more updates.

January is forecast to be a cool, dry month.

