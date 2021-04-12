Cool and dry across Indiana this week

April has been a mild month and so far temperatures have been 5 degrees above average. We’ve already had five days with highs on the 70s, the warmest day was a high of 79 degrees on the 7th.

We’ve had five days with measurable precipitation for a total of 2.24″, .85″ above average. Last Saturday, the 10th was the wettest day of the month and the year so far with 1.55″ of rain. Although this has been a wet wet month several cities across central Indiana have an April precipitation deficit.

By mid-week a cold front will move across the state. The system won’t much moisture to work with so we will stay dry. We’ll have a few clouds and some gusty winds on Wednesday. Later this week we will be cold enough for scattered light frost from Wednesday morning through Saturday morning.

The best news of all is that this will be a dry week. Expect sunny skies each day through Friday. Our next chance for rain will not come until next weekend.

