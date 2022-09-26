It’s a cool start to our work week with temperatures running close to the seasonal average, in the low 50s. The fall-feel is really in the air as we close out September and take in the first full week of the season. Sunshine will be abundant through the weekend and temperatures will be running below average until the weekend. Breezy winds out of the northwest will make it a challenge for temperatures to rise and gusts could rise to 30 mph at times. High temperatures on Monday afternoon will only climb to the mid and upper 60s. The average high temperature for the date is 74°.

Coldest since April tonight

Temperatures tumble tonight with this cooler wind flow and clear skies. Tuesday morning will start of with temperatures in the low to mid 40s across central Indiana with a few areas that could drop to the upper 30s. It will likely be the coldest we’ve been since late April.

Cool flow holds until the weekend

We keep breezy but bright conditions around for Tuesday too with high temperatures only rising to the mid 60s. Winds ease for the following afternoons but temperatures remain similar through much of the week. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 40s and peak in the mid 60s through Thursday. We’re back to 70° by Friday and seasonal temperatures will be around for the weekend.

At this point, it looks like our next chance for rain comes with the POTENTIAL for remnants of Hurricane Ian to head our way in the second half of the weekend. The storm was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane early Monday morning with wind speeds of 75 mph. This storm will likely become a major hurricane in the coming days as it crosses over Cuba and crosses the warm Gulf waters. The track of this storm is currently taking aim at north central Florida. Storm Surge Watches and Hurricane Watches have already been issued along Florida’s west coast.