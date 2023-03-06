MUNCIE, Ind. — A convicted sex offender was arrested in Eaton after visiting a local daycare center.

Eaton Police said the offender, identified as 56-year-old Ezra Webb III, visited Eaton Church of God’s Little Blessings Daycare Center on March 1. The Eaton Elementary School is nearby to the daycare as well.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Webb III had entered the daycare and asked to use the telephone. The staff granted him permission, not knowing that he was a registered sex offender.

An officer on duty in the area witnessed Webb III enter the daycare. Once it was confirmed that Webb III is a registered sex offender, the officers arrested him that same day as he was walking eastbound on West Street.

Webb III was preliminarily charged with the unlawful entry of school property by a serious sex offender, sex offender residency offenses and failure by a sex offender to possess personal identification. All are recognized as felonies.

Eaton police later learned that Webb III had entered the daycare before and asked to use the telephone.

According to the Indiana Sex and Violent Offender Registry, Webb III was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a juvenile victim in Illinois in 2009. He was also convicted of the sexual exploitation of a child.

The registry lists Webb III as a sexually violent predator.