CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A jury convicted an East Chicago man of molesting a child since she was 7 years old.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case shows the most recent case happened in June 2020 while Jason Walden was visiting the girl’s parents to help remodel their home. The girl told a forensic investigator that almost every time he came over, he would make her undress and do things to her, telling her not to tell her parents.

The child’s mother told investigators that Walden was a friend of theirs for about 15 years. In mid-April 2020, Walden started helping them remodel a home. While working on the renovation, she saw Walden and the girl go off alone frequently but didn’t think anything about it at the time.

The girl told a forensic investigator that he would take her places and do things of a sexual nature to her quickly. He would repeatedly try to do something to her even when she refused. This includes at the house when they were remodeling.

Walden was found guilty of multiple counts of child molestation. He is set to learn his sentence on September 6.